The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has informed Weatherford College that the college's proposal to create a new Bachelor's of Applied Arts and Sciences Degree in Organizational Leadership has been approved at the staff level. College officials said this was a major step forward in the approval process.
The college plans to begin offering the degree in the Fall 2021 semester.
"The approval of the baccalaureate degree in Organizational Leadership is a giant leap forward for Weatherford College," WC President Tod Allen Farmer said. "We offer a high quality education at an affordable price, and we are just getting started."
Final approval is contingent on affirmative votes from the full THECB as well as the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
"The program curriculum will prepare students to lead complex organizations in a variety of sectors," Farmer said. "It will also empower local and regional aspiring entrepreneurs as they launch startups. The bachelor's in Organizational Leadership degree is a game changer for both our students and our community."
The BAAS will be the second bachelor's degree for the 151-year-old institution. The Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree program launched in August of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.