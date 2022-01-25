Weatherford College has opened its online scholarship application for the 2022-23 academic year, and students are encouraged to apply.
Funded by gifts to the WC Foundation, the college awarded more than $370,000 in scholarship funds last year, and the foundation is prepared to offer even more to students who take the time to apply for the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters.
The priority application deadline is March 25, and the final deadline is June 1.
The foundation and the Financial Aid Office utilize a user-friendly online application system where students apply once per year. Then the system matches students with scholarships that fit them according to various criteria. Students are evaluated based on several factors including academic standing, extracurricular activities/community service and work ethic.
Most students complete the application within 30 minutes.
Students must have applied to the WC and received a college ID number and email address prior to applying for scholarships.
To get started, go to wc.edu and click on "Paying for WC" and then "Scholarship Opportunities."
