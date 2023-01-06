Weatherford College has opened its online scholarship application for the 2023-24 academic year, and all students planning to attend WC this fall are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is March 31.
Funded by gifts to the WC Foundation, the college has awarded more than $600,000 in scholarship funds in the current academic year.
The foundation and WC financial aid office use a user-friendly online application system where students apply once per year. The system then matches students with scholarships that fit them according to various criteria. Students are evaluated based on several factors, including academic standing, extracurricular activities/community service and work ethic.
Most students complete the application within 30 minutes.
Incoming freshmen must have applied to WC and received a college ID number and email address prior to applying for scholarships.
To get started, go to wc .edu and click on "Paying for WC" and then "Scholarship Opportunities."
