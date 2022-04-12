Weatherford College opera presents "It's Not Opera... It's Sondheim" Thursday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Alkek Fine Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is free.
This opera workshop is presented in memory of the prolific Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim. Although he never composed an opera, many of his works have been adopted and presented by opera companies around the world.
WC fine arts students will showcase duets, trios and large ensembles from some of his most famous shows — along with a few of his most notable solos.
Sondheim was first noticed as a lyricist for two of Broadway's biggest hit shows: "West Side Story" and "Gypsy." He developed his craft by creating such memorable shows as: "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Company," "A Little Night Music," "Sweeney Todd," "Into the Woods," and "Passion."
"He was able to change the face of the current Broadway standard, inviting his audiences in and challenging them with thoughts deeper and more prolific than the typical boy meets girl show of the past," said Rick Rainey, WC opera instructor. "He forces us to examine difficult and challenging topics, and through his extraordinary use of words and melodies asks us to ponder the human condition, seeing the complexities of life brought alive on stage. Jealousy, revenge and love are all subjects that we will present in our concert."
