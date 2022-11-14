The community is invited to the Fall 2022 Weatherford College opera workshop "The Best of All Possible Worlds" directed by Rick Rainey on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and no tickets are needed.
The family-friendly show will feature a wide variety of ensembles from some of opera's greatest moments performed by WC students Ashley Garcia, Audrey Randall, Nikki Giunta, Richard Wooten, Ethan Sebree, Tyler West-Sumrall and Daniel Shaffer.
The program includes selections from "The Bartered Bride," a trio from "Der Rosenkavalier," a rare and funny excerpt from "Christopher Columbus," a tragic scene from Puccini's "Edgar," two selections from "Lucia di Lammamoor" including the famous sextet from the second act and ending with two scenes from Bernstein's masterpiece "Candide."
"The singing will be exquisite so don't miss the opportunity to hear our fabulous students," Rainey said.
