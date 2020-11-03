Weatherford College master pianist Dr. Hyeyoung Song will pair up with Swang Lin, associate concertmaster of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, for a piano and violin concert Friday, Nov. 6, in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be available to stream online at a later date, to be announced. Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place.
"Throughout this pandemic, music has been my shelter and is what keeps me happy," Lin said. "I look forward to sharing my joy of music with you."
The evening will be a celebration of the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven and will include works by Dvorak and Wieniawski as well as those from Beethoven himself, who was born on or about December 16, 1770 in Bonn, Germany. The world-famous composer and pianist is widely considered to be one of the greatest musical geniuses of all time.
"Swang and I have been playing for many years together and we are so happy to give a live concert with great works for violin and piano duo despite COVID-19," Song said. "Live performances matter more to our lives and music has power to heal and comfort. Anyone who loves and needs music may join and enjoy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.