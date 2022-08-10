Opening night for the Weatherford College community musical "Bye Bye Birdie" is only days away. Come see this Tony-award-winning production in the Alkek Fine Arts Theatre.
This exuberant musical was inspired by Elvis Presley being drafted into the army and follows an Elvis-like character as he turns a small-town upside down with his promise to kiss an average American teenage girl on the Ed Sullivan Show.
"'Bye Bye Birdie' captures the energy and excitement of the 1950s rock and roll revolution with comedy, big dance numbers and an energetic score," said director Erin Brownlee. "It's fun for the whole family."
The show runs the weekends of Aug. 12-14 and Aug. 19-21 with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.simpletix.com/e/bye-bye-birdie-tickets-105160.
