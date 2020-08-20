In preparation for the safe return of students and employees to its campuses for the fall semester, Weatherford College has implemented several practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The plan went into effect Monday, Aug. 17, extends indefinitely and may be modified as needed.
Highlights from the plan include:
• All individuals are required to wear face coverings when on WC campuses unless alone in a private office, and students must wear masks in classrooms and labs.
Recent studies have indicated that face coverings provide protection from contracting the virus and that wearing a face-covering in public settings helps protect others and materially slows the spread of the virus. Face coverings do not replace physical distancing.
• The college has installed transparent dividers in several locations where the employee's workplaces them in a face-to-face exchange with another person at close proximity. Students and employees are expected to respect those dividers and keep them in place.
• Any employee or student with COVID-19 symptoms should speak to their health care professional, employees should call their supervisor and students should contact their instructors.
Students and employees are not obliged to discuss symptoms when reporting illness. However, they will need to stay home and not come to WC campuses until they have met the CDC criteria for symptom-based recovery.
Students are expected to report positive tests to the Student Services Office, which will work with the student to develop contact tracing in the event the student was on a college campus while COVID-19 positive. A contract tracing method is also in place for faculty and staff through the Human Resources Office.
• Faculty office hours will be by appointment only and in a setting where social distancing may be maintained at all times.
• Participation in face-to-face classes will be limited, with a cap of 50% percent of the room's maximum capacity. Large enrollment classes will be arranged to reduce face-to-face populations to accommodate social distancing.
The full return to campus plan is located at wc.edu/about/news/fall-return-campus-plan.
