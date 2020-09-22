WC rodeo aims to keep winning streak alive

Depending on who you speak to, Weatherford College's streak of 15 consecutive seasons of reaching the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, is either still intact or it ended thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As far as Coyotes coach Johnny Emmons and his team are concerned, whatever others think, the team's focus is on getting back to Casper in the spring of 2021.
"Each year is different. We are in the toughest region in college rodeo and we can't take anything for granted," Emmons said. "I hope we can keep everyone focused, and with the talent we have, if they just go out and do their job, be themselves and do what they've been doing for the last few years to get to this point in their career, I think the streak will take care of itself."
Emmons has said that since the season did not end in the rodeo arena, but rather because officials at the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association called it to a halt--as did other college sports across America--the Coyotes have reached the CNFR in 15 straight seasons in which teams were eligible to get there.
But either way, one thing is certain, Emmons and his Coyotes are hungry for this season to begin--perhaps hungrier than any other point in the program's history.
"I think we are all hungry to get back at it. Who would have ever thought we would go on Spring Break and not be able to come back to school or rodeos," Emmons asked. "Most of our team have been competing sporadically since then, as rodeos around the country opened up in May and over the summer in various areas. So from what I have seen at our practices, they look ready to go, and we are all looking forward to getting back to college rodeo."
However, Emmons and his team got a quick reminder of what happened last spring when the first rodeo of the fall 20-21 season at Eastern New Mexico, set for Sept. 17-19, was postponed until the spring.
"I was like oh no, not again," Emmons said. "I think mostly that was because of the New Mexico governor keeping that state on lockdown.
"I know all of the Texas schools are pushing forward so far, in putting on their rodeos. There is talk of various scheduling of events as to try and get students in and out of the rodeos as quickly as possible."
The Coyotes are scheduled to open the fall season Sept. 24-26 at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, followed by events at Vernon College (Oct. 1-3), Clarendon College (Oct. 15-17), their own WC Alumni Rodeo on Oct. 24 and at Texas Tech in Lubbock on Oct. 29-31.
Key returners for the Coyote men's team include Tate Thomas, who has been a top 10 performer in the tie down and steer wrestling events over the past two years. "He can also win in team roping, so he is a good all-around hand for the team," Emmons said.
Thane Lockhart in tie down and Hadley Miller in bull riding were each in fourth place in the Southwest Region in their respective events when the season ended early. The top three individuals in each event advance to the CNFR, as do the top two overall teams.
For the women, Kodey Hoss was also in fourth place in the region when the season ended.
"I think all three are very good chances for the CNFR this year," Emmons said.
Kristin Reaves is a transfer student from Western Oklahoma College, whom Emmons called "one of the best goat tyers in the country." He expects a battle between her and Hoss for the regional goat tying title, along with Sawyer Gilbert.
Also back for the men, Parker Carbajal was in the top five in tie down roping and scored decently in team roping, prompting Emmons to expect nice things from him this season. He's also looking for team ropers Jarett Freeman, Mason Pitts and Jesse Hines to have a good year.
Also returning for the women, Emmons has high expectations for Kinlie Brennise in barrels and breakaway roping, along with Kaityln Woodmen, Makala Pierce and Reagan Davis.
"All of these returners are very talented, had great high school careers, and are more than capable of making the CNFR," he said.
Emmons has said before how proud he is of the crop of newcomers and that several could make an immediate impact.
Chance Thiessen is one of the top picks in tie down and team roping in the country as well as Bradi Good in breakaway and barrel racing. Emmons believes Colton Greene will be one of the top all-around hands, saying, "He is very competitive in tie down, steer wrestling and team roping, where he was the reserve champion at the national high school finals."
Zaine Mikita is a former Colorado state champion in tie down. Cutter Overton and Luke Williams were top team ropers in Region 3 of the Texas High School Rodeo Association, as well as Grant Gilbraith from Region 10 in team roping. Gilbert is one of the best breakaway ropers in the country, along with Briena Wells, whom Emmons said also has a great barrel horse.
Lilly Eakes won the breakaway title in Region 4 of the THSRA, and Sophie Dunn was a top all-around hand in Region 2 of the THSRA in barrels and breakaway. Faith Furrow is one of the highest-ranked barrel racers out of Arizona, and Robbin Rice is considered one of the best breakaway ropers from South Texas.
"I also look for Faith Ross (transfer) from Cisco, who got on the board last year, and her cousin Londyn Ross, along with Kendall Kennedy, Gracie Mann, Sheridan Knight, Gracie Henderson and Maddi Hickmon, who are all state high school finalists, to be very competitive this year.
"We have an awesome freshman bunch of guys and girls who I think and hope will help WC keep its CNFR tradition alive over the next couple of seasons."
