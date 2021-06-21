Two top-five individuals and a fifth place women's team finish highlighted a successful week for Weatherford College at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
The WC women finished fifth overall with 240 total points, finishing behind Montana State University, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Cochise College and East Mississippi Community College. The team finished ahead of many traditional powerhouses like the University of Wyoming, Oklahoma State University, Colorado State University, Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University.
The Lady Coyotes had previously earned a CNFR berth by winning the Southwest Region championship, the first regional team title in school history.
Kodey Hoss finished fourth in the nation in goat tying and Bradi Good was fifth in barrel racing. The two were among seven WC student-athletes competing at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Hoss, a Cheraw, Colorado native, had her best score in the opening round with a 6.5. She followed that up with 6.7 in round two and 7.1 in round three, qualifying for the finals Saturday night, where she posted a 7.3, totaling 27.6 in the average.
"Kodey was only a few tenths of second out of third place in the nation," said Johnny Emmons, WC head rodeo coach. "Just a little slip, as she got off her horse in the final round, kept her out of the 6s, but overall, she had an outstanding performance."
Good saved her best run for Saturday night. After scores of 14.93, 14.47 and 14.11, her 14.03 in the finals pushed the Abilene resident into fifth place with 57.29 in the average.
"Bradi's horse was a little sluggish in the first round but came roaring back," Emmons said. "She won second in the final two rounds and moved from 11th to fifth during the national championship round."
Sophie Dunn finished 19th in the nation in breakaway roping. She bounced back from no score in the first round to scores of 2.7 and 3.6.
Emmons said Sawyer Gilbert made a valiant attempt in goat tying, fighting through injury.
"She made a great effort competing on an injured leg in the first two rounds, making a couple of mid-7-second runs, but she was really out of being able to make the short go, and, to prevent further injury, chose to not compete in the third round."
Chance Thiessen finished 22nd in the nation in tie down roping.
After winning the second go-round in team roping, WC's Blake Bentley and Lane Cooper of Sul Ross finished 27th in the nation after no score in the third round. Thiessen and Hayden Cape (West Texas A&M) finished 14th.
"Overall, I was thrilled with our performance," Emmons said. "We had hoped for a national title, but we did pretty well with four freshmen who ended up fifth in the nation among 120-plus colleges and universities."
