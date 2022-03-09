WC signs master's degree agreement with Tarleton

Weatherford College now has a second master's degree articulation agreement with a Texas university.
WC and Tarleton State University signed an agreement Tuesday, March 8, to expand educational access and opportunities for Weatherford College students starting in the Fall 2022 semester.
This agreement offers WC's graduates from the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science in Organizational Leadership program who wish to earn advanced degrees a pathway into master's degree programs at Tarleton.
"For us to send some of our best and brightest to Tarleton bodes extremely well for our region," said WC President Tod Allen Farmer. "Many of the industry titans in our area are both WC and Tarleton graduates."
Eligible graduates will qualify for fast-tracked admission in the Master of Science in Management, Master of Business Administration and the Master of Human Resource Management.
These students will also have their application fee waived and have access to financial aid incentives up to $1,500 per academic year.
"Weatherford College matters to us," said TSU President James Hurley." Helping students in our own backyard is the right thing to do."
The Tarleton master's programs included in this agreement are offered either completely online or in a hybrid format and take 12 to 18 months to complete. Students on the Stephenville campus will also have access to potential graduate assistantships.
