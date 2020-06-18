Summer classes may all be online, but employees in Weatherford College’s Student Services Office, Business Office and other areas of the college have returned to their stations on campus to assist students with Summer II and Fall 2020 semester registration.
“Student services staff are here to assist students with enrollment for the Fall 2020 semester as well as Summer II,” Adam Finley, executive dean of student services, said. “Advisors are able to serve students either face-to-face or virtually through the Who’s Next appointment scheduling software.”
With a few simple clicks, students can sign up for an advising session at whos-next.com/wc/appointments/ . Face-to-face sessions are being held in the Welcome Center located in the Academic Building of the Weatherford campus and are also available at the Wise County campus in the main lobby. Virtual advising is available for students at the Granbury campus.
Finley said the scheduling software has allowed his staff to serve students face-to-face in a safe and healthy environment while meeting their needs academically, allowing administrators to plan for student traffic and maintain social distancing.
Appointments are required in order to speak with an advisor and students should limit their guests to one person each.
Students needing to drop off documents without speaking with a member of the Student Services Office can do so at the north entrance of the Academic Building on the Weatherford campus and at the drop-box located left of the main entrance of the Wise County campus. No appointment is needed to drop off documents.
Additional information to guide students through the registration process is available online at wc.edu/student-services-distance and at wc.edu/summer-fall-registration.
Staff in the WC Business Office have also returned and are available to assist students with processing payments for tuition and fees.
“As students meet with advisors in the Welcome Center, we are happy to send Business Office staff over to help them make payments for tuition and fees,” Andra Cantrell, executive vice president of financial and administrative affairs, said. “In addition, students may use our online system 24 hours a day. This system has worked successfully in cooperation with the Student Services Office.”
WC bookstores in Weatherford and in Wise County are currently open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a limit of 10 customers in the store at one time.
Summer II classes begin July 8 and fall classes begin Aug. 24. Summer II classes are predominately online but fall classes will be held in face-to-face, online and hybrid formats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.