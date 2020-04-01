Weatherford College Foundation is using the Student Emergency Fund to aid students affected financially by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Student Emergency Fund is to help students with emergencies in their lives that prevent them from finishing their semester of school, such as loss of transportation, flat tires or food insecurity, WC Foundation Executive Director Brent Baker said.
“We’ve had several students we’ve been able to help over the last year or two, but with this situation, we anticipate that we’ll have many more students that have financial need,” Baker said. “Many of our students work part-time or even full-time while they are going to school, and just imagine if a student works at a restaurant and they’re not able to work now, and they may be in mid-semester and they’re in dire straits. This might be a way that we can help them in some way, get them back on their feet until they find something else.”
To receive these resources, students can tell their instructor or other college employees of their needs, and that faculty or staff member can submit a form about the need. Requests are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and awards are not required to be repaid.
All emergency funds come from the foundation and are used to take care of a specific need, like groceries, a repaired tire or a utility bill, Baker said.
“We try to take care of a specific need in a short-term, and usually these can be anywhere from $100 or $200,” Baker said. “We’ve had them for $500, but we have not had requests of this type for much more than that.”
WC Foundation President Bob Glenn wrote to the college community asking for donations to the Student Emergency Fund on Tuesday.
“I assure you that your donation will be used to provide financial support to those students that need the necessary assistance to help them complete their studies,” Glenn wrote. “It is an investment in the lives of others in a most difficult and unique time in our world as we know it.”
Baker said the foundation has received 21 gifts totaling more than $8,700 to the emergency fund in the first 24 hours after Glenn’s announcement was sent out.
Baker participated in a webinar last week with community college leaders from across the country through the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education, in which the handling of the outbreak and how to help students was discussed.
“Many of us are having to switch gears from doing the things we had planned on doing this spring to all of a sudden, taking care of students in this new way,” Baker said.
To give to the Student Emergency Fund, visit https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/WeatherfordCollege/OnlineDonation.html and type in “Student Emergency Fund” in the gift designation section.
