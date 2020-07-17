Weatherford College announced Wednesday that enrollment for the Summer II semester is the highest it’s been in seven years.
A total of 994 students enrolled in the second online summer semester, a 5 percent increase over the 2019 Summer II semester.
“Weatherford College offers a high quality education at an affordable price,” WC President Tod Allen Farmer said. “Our strong enrollment growth is a direct result of this exceptional value.”
Summer II students enrolled in 39,287 semester credit hours, up 7 percent from 2019, and 80,944 contact hours, up 18 percent from 2019. The state uses contact hour numbers when determining funding for community colleges.
Fall registration is currently underway with classes being offered in online, face-to-face and hybrid formats.
“The uncertainties associated with COVID-19 are causing many university bound students to give Weatherford College a second look,” Farmer said. “Students appreciate the expansive choice of face-to-face, hybrid and online courses.”
For more information about applying and registering for Fall 2020 classes, visit wc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.