The Weatherford College Summer Stage Children’s Series presents “Little Red Riding Hood” by Heath Thompson July 23-24 and July 30-31 in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Showtimes are 11 a.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free and doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.
The cast consists of Tyle Sabbatini as Little Red, Nickoli Wooten as the Wolf, Saphira Buchfink at Betsy and Nate Field as Chuck. Ethan Sebree, a WC theatre student, is directing the production.
The high-energy, interactive play follows the traditional story of Little Red Riding Hood with a few silly twists. The show runs approximately 30 minutes and is targeted toward children ages 10 and younger.
