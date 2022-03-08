WC, TAMUC enter master's degree agreement

Weatherford College has officially signed its first master's degree articulation agreement.
Texas A&M University-Commerce and Weatherford College signed an agreement on Feb. 21 at TAMUC's Dallas campus to provide a pathway for WC graduates of the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Organizational Leadership to transition to the Master of Science in Management at TAMUC.
Qualified students will receive guaranteed admission to A&M-Commerce through their TransferPride program. The agreement ensures WC students can easily transfer credits, and A&M-Commerce students may transfer coursework back to WC to complete requirements for an associate degree.
There are also scholarship opportunities available up to $500 per semester for four semesters for qualified WC students.
The BAAS in Organizational Leadership is WC's second bachelor's degree program.
"This agreement with our partners at TAMUC creates a seamless pathway for our current and future BAAS-Organizational Leadership students, providing an exciting opportunity to build on their accomplishments at Weatherford College, earn a master's degree from a high-quality graduate program and ultimately broaden their career horizon," said Dr. Philip Mathew, director of WC's BAAS in Organization Leadership program.
The master's degree provided by TAMUC is available to students fully online or through face-to-face courses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.