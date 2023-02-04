WC to host Mardi Gras Festival, gumbo contest

Laissez le bon temps rouler! Yes, the good times will roll at the Alkek Fine Arts Center on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. with the first-ever Weatherford College Mardi Gras Festival and gumbo contest, and the public is invited.
The gumbo contest is open to the entire community. Contestants are responsible for supplying their own gumbo, cooking utensils and warming elements. The college will provide rice, bowls, spoons and electrical outlets. Cooks are encouraged to dress for Mardi Gras.
Diners will vote on their favorites with Mardi Gras prizes being awarded to the top three gumbo cooks.
To enter the contest, email Leslie Bearden at lbearden@wc.edu or call 817-598-8833. The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The WC Mardi Gras is open to the public, free and is a family event, with music, food, face painting, costumes, masks and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.