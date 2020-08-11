Starting this fall semester, Weatherford College students, faculty and staff will have access to medical care on campus via the Coyote Clinic.
The clinic will be set up in the Coyote Village student housing and will operate via a telemedicine partnership with the Parker County Hospital District.
“We are very excited about partnering with Weatherford College with our telemedicine program,” said Randy Bacus, CEO of the PCHD. “These days healthcare is a top priority for everyone and we are pleased to be able to provide this service to the faculty and students of Weatherford College.”
To enroll as a patient with the Coyote Clinic visit pchdtx.org, click on services and then school-based health care and select WC.
WC staff and students will use their insurance and pay a copay to visit with a doctor. Those without insurance can speak with the Coyote Clinic about payment options.
“The partnership between Weatherford College and the Parker County Hospital District will dramatically enhance the health care opportunities for WC students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Tod Allen Farmer, WC president. “It is one more shining example of how cooperation and collaborative programs benefit our community.”
