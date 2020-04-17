Weatherford College stands to receive $2.56 million in federal grant money as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The funds will come via the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund totaling more than $6 billion distributed directly to colleges and universities to provide emergency grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the funds will be available immediately to higher education institutions.
“I am extremely excited that this federal grant money will help so many of our students complete their education,” WC President Tod Allen Farmer said. “Weatherford College will now be able to simultaneously help students and collaboratively restart our regional economy.”
Farmer added that federal funds could drive more students to WC this summer and fall.
“Many students who were headed to expensive universities are now enrolling in Weatherford College,” he said. “Even small amounts of financial assistance help Weatherford College students earn a high-quality education at an affordable price, but these amounts are huge! We are going to be able to help many citizens who were recently laid-off get back on their feet.”
Adam Finley, WC’s executive dean of student services, said administrators are working to expedite the process so students can access the new grant funds soon.
“Multiple offices are working collaboratively to make this aid available to our students in need as quickly as possible,” Finley said. “The process will require students to identify needs to the college and those eligible, per grant guidelines, will receive emergency aid. Students will apply through an electronic form that is being developed as we speak.”
Once the college receives the federal funds and details are solidified, the student application will be available on WC’s website atwww.wc.edu.
