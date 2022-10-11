WC volleyball team, players in national stat rankings

Multiple Weatherford College volleyball players and the team as a whole were ranked in the national top 20 in individual statistical categories, fueling the Coyotes to a 7-1 conference record and nine wins in their last 10 matches as of Oct. 6.
According to the National Junior College Athletic Association, as of Oct. 5, the Coyotes were fourth in the nation in NJCAA Division I kills per set (13.26) and fourth in assists per set (12.31). The team was also 14th in the country in points per set (16.3).
WC's Abby Folsom was nationally ranked in two categories: No. 7 in assists per set (10.23) and 15th in total assists (665).
Selanny Puente ranks No. 20 in hitting percentage (.319).
Through Thursday the Coyotes were 15-6 overall and 7-1 in Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.