WC, West Texas A&M sign graduate school transfer agreement

Weatherford College and West Texas A&M University have joined forces to expand educational opportunities to students seeking pathways to graduate degrees.
WC President Tod Allen Farmer and WT President Walter V. Wendler signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to solidify the partnership.
Qualified graduates of WC's Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Organizational Leadership program will receive access to graduate advisers with additional individualized application support, financial aid and scholarship counseling.
In return, WC will provide contact information for eligible students each semester, advise its students of opportunities in graduate studies at WT, work on joint marketing efforts with WT and collaborate with WT faculty to ensure a smooth transition for its students.
"We at Weatherford College are honored to enter this agreement with a graduate institution as prestigious as West Texas A&M University," Farmer said. "Our WC graduates will now have the seamless opportunity to earn a world class graduate school education at WT. The commitment to excellence and focus on student success and that our two institutions share makes us natural institutional partners."
Applicants must meet the requirements of admission and deadlines for entrance into the applicable graduate program at WT. Some leveling coursework may be required depending on the specific pathway.
"WT has set the goal of becoming the most transfer-friendly university in Texas," Wendler said. "This partnership provides more opportunities for students to serve the region, the State of Texas and beyond. We are proud to be the next step in a student's educational and research journey in pursuit of earning a graduate degree."
