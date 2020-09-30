WC women's rodeo team takes first place at Sul Ross event

The Weatherford College women's rodeo team recently won first place overall at the Sul Ross State Rodeo in Alpine.
Kodey Hoss led the WC women to victory, winning the opening round of goat tying with a team record-setting run of 6.2 seconds. She came back with a third-place run of 7.0 in the finals, en route to the goat tying championship with 13.2 on two runs.
Bradi Good moved from 10th to win third place in barrel racing after making the second-fastest run of the entire rodeo, just behind former WC College National Finals Rodeo qualifier Bristan Kennedy (Texas Tech).
Kinlie Brennise remained solid finishing seventh in both rounds and overall in barrel racing.
For the men's team, defending Southwest Region champion team ropers Lane Cooper (Sul Ross) and Blake Bentley won the opening round with a 5.0-second run. The pair came back to win fourth in the finals and finished second overall with 12.2 total.
Mason Pitts teamed up with Cisco's Wyatt Bray to win third in the finals and finished fourth overall with 13.3 on two.
Jarett Freeman and Whit Kitchens placed fifth in the first round and finished seventh, while Jesse Hines with Tech's Ryan Hutton won sixth in the opening round and ended up eighth.
Hadley Miller won the opening round in bull riding and finished third overall.
In tie down roping, Tate Thomas placed in both rounds and won third with 18.9 on two runs, while Trent Sorey and Chance Thiessen finished eighth and ninth overall.
Up next for WC is the Vernon College Rodeo Oct. 1-3 at the Wilbarger County Event Center in Vernon.
