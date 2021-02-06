Weatherford Christian School Board of Directors unanimously voted at last month’s meeting to induct two new members: Kali Jones and Alan Crawford. The board now consists of nine members and is led by board President Dr. Jeff Foland.
“We are excited to expand our school board with two new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work,” said Dr. Beth Riley, WCS head of school. “We have worked diligently to ensure that our board and leadership represents a variety of experts from the community, and the newest board members are no exception. WCS is blessed to have a group of Christian men and women who are dedicated to lead and serve the Weatherford Christian community.”
Jones is a managing partner of HBS Real Estate, a real estate brokerage and appraisal firm in Weatherford. She has been married to her husband, Colt, for 13 years and together they have two children, Wyatt and Emerson Jones. Wyatt is in sixth grade and Emerson is in third grade at Weatherford Christian School. Both Jones children have attended WCS since pre-school.
Jones holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Development and Family Studies from the University of North Texas. Before entering a career in the world of real estate, Kali worked for Tarrant County MHMR as an interventionist with Early Childhood Intervention and taught pre-K.
Jones said she believes wholeheartedly in the importance of a Christian education and preparing students for their future as Christians in leadership and service. The Jones family currently attends Northside Baptist Church.
Crawford is originally from Lubbock, but moved to the Metroplex more than 20 years ago. He has been involved in some way with WCS since its early years. His wife, Linly, taught at WCS many years and both their children, Colton and Chelsea, graduated from the school.
Crawford owns the Cleburne business Rangaire Manufacturing Company, which manufactures steel and plastic medicine cabinets for the residential housing market with customers around the world. He holds an industrial engineering degree and MBA from Texas Tech University.
Crawford is an active member at South Main Church of Christ in Weatherford and has served in various leadership capacities including Bible class teacher, worship leader and elder. He is also an advisory board member for DiscipleTrips, a short-term missions program under direction of Sunset International Bible Institute; Devine Water; and the Cleburne economic development board.
He said he views WCS as a ministry for a world in desperate need of academics based on Christian values, individual responsibility and servant leadership.
