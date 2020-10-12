WCS Celebrates Completion of Greg Welch Education Space

Weatherford Christian School will celebrate the completion of the new Greg Welch Education Space with a ribbon cutting ceremony on at noon Saturday. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, an open house will be held for attendees to tour the new facilities and fellowship with staff, friends and family.
The addition of the Greg Welch Education Space is the final phase of the school's ONE Campaign, which was a goal to combine the lower elementary and secondary campuses to become "one." In order to accommodate the growth of new student enrollment, the ONE campaign and it's donors also funded several other expansions and additions to the campus.
"It is so humbling to see how God continues to bless WCS through the generosity of our friends, families and donors," said WCS Director of Missions and Advancement Courtney McKeown. "Each year he continues to provide even more than we could ever imagine. We are blessed beyond words to have this new gorgeous building that allowed us the much needed space for our increase in enrollment."
The new Greg Welch Education Space includes eight new classrooms, restrooms, storage space and administrative offices in a new building developed by Imperial Construction.
The mission of Weatherford Christian School is to provide a Christ-centered educational environment where children are equipped for lives of Christian leadership and service.
