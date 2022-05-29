WC's newest bachelor's degree to promote health science management skills

Weatherford College’s third bachelor’s degree program begins this fall and is ideal for those in the health science fields to advance their careers.
The Bachelor of Applied Technology in Medical and Health Services Management degree builds on the success of WC’s health and human science programs, said Mike Endy, vice president of instruction and student services.
“WC health science graduates have been highly sought after,” he said. “While our graduates frequently excel in their respective fields, the lack of a four-year degree has meant that some have been denied advancement opportunities. Those successful professionals can further their careers while staying close to home through the BAT MHSM.”
Dr. Stephen Duarte will serve as program director. He comes to WC from California State University-Northridge, where he was responsible for a similar program.
Courses in the BAT MHSM will be offered in a hybrid online/in-person format to optimize time in the classroom while taking advance of the workplace experience of the student.
“While a good deal of the coursework is online, hybrid courses offer students opportunities for real-time exchanges that would otherwise be impossible for those participating at a distance,” Endy said.
Graduates of the program will be prepared for a variety of health science managerial positions including medical practice manager, practice administrator and patient coordinator.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the medical and health services management field to grow 32 percent between 2019-2029, and a recent review found 169 current openings across the state of Texas appropriate to those with a BAT MHSM.
Students in Weatherford College’s new bachelor’s program will not only advance their education and career possibilities, but they will do so at a community college price. Graduates will also be eligible to apply for acceptance in master’s degree programs in health care administration.
“Our new baccalaureate degree in medical and health services management will allow students from all walks of allied health professions to assume leadership positions in their field,” said WC President Tod Allen Farmer. “This comes at a time when Baby Boomers are requiring more medical attention than ever before, and our hospitals, clinics and health care providers are clamoring for skilled labor. This degree will better serve our students, our employers and our community members.”
Learn more about the program including application requirements at https://wc.edu/programs/all-programs/bat_mhsm/index.php .
