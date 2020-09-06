Student Support Services at Weatherford College has received grant funding for an additional five years.
SSS is part of the federal TRiO grant programs that service student populations who may otherwise not enroll or complete a college education. The five-year grant provides $294,722 per year through August of 2025 for the program at WC.
The mission of SSS at WC is to increase the retention and graduation rates of income eligible, first generation college students and students with disabilities. This is done through tutoring, academic counseling, personal counseling, skills workshops, financial aid and monitoring of student progress.
“Students in the TRiO community need the extra support, encouragement and understanding to realize they have the potential for success and the SSS program will be here to provide resources and meet their needs to the best of our ability,” said Kim Hutton, WC’s director of SSS.
During WC’s commencement ceremony in June, four students were recognized as top honor graduates for their degree plans. Three of those students were in the SSS program: Aine Gonzales, Associate of Arts; Monica Olvera, Associate of Science; and Mary Luz Renteria, Associate of Arts in Teaching.
At the Licensed Vocational Nursing graduation held in August, SSS student Settima Sharp was recognized with the Florence Nightingale Award.
Two SSS students also recently received SWASAP, the SSS regional organization scholarship. Armando Loredo received $500 and has recently transferred to the University of Texas at Arlington and Monica Olvera received $750 and transferred to Tarleton State University.
Overall, the WC program is meeting and exceeding its goals.
The grant requires 75 percent of SSS students to stay in good academic standing. In 2018-19, 81.88 percent of the college’s SSS students were in good academic standing.
And 28 percent of students should graduate with an associate’s degree or certificate within four reporting years. Since 2012, WC’s SSS graduation rate was as high as 45.83 percent.
