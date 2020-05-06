Despite the challenges of COVID-19, enrollment is up at Weatherford College.
As of May 3, registration for the Summer I semester at Weatherford College stood at 994 students, up from 886 during the same time in the registration process last year.
Classes in the Summer I semester begin June 1 with registration ending that same day.
“Our summer enrollment is up because many students are recognizing the exceptional value of Weatherford College,” WC President Tod Allen Farmer said. “With the addition of $2.56 million in CARES Act grant funding and our online course expansion, we expect this growth trend to continue in the fall. Many students who were university bound are now taking advantage of the safety, convenience and cost of WC.”
All general academic summer classes have transitioned to online formats this year due to the pandemic. Only courses requiring face-to-face instruction for accreditation purposes will meet on campus.
For more information on applying or registering for classes, visit wc.edu. To speak with an academic advisor email advising@wc.edu.
