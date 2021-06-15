Newspapers in Texas submitted their best work for a chance to earn awards from the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
The Weatherford Democrat came away with five awards, including first place in General Excellence in it’s division.
“Our editorial staff works hard for this community everyday because quality and thorough news is our priority,” Publisher Lisa Chappell said. “I am proud of our team for their work and am pleased to see that work being recognized.
“Taking home five awards is quite an achievement, but receiving first place in General Excellence speaks to the overall quality and balance of this newspaper produced by this team.”
Managing Editor Sally Sexton took home second place in column writing for pieces on her late grandfather as well as the importance of taking breaks.
Reporter Autumn Owens’ photo from a Confederate monument protest earned second place in news photography.
The Weatherford Democrat also received third place for page design and fourth place for editorials, with enough overall points for third place in Division III sweepstakes.
“It’s been said many times before, but it remains true — we are not in this for awards or accolades,” Sexton said. “However, being recognized, particularly for general excellence, makes me very proud of my staff and the work that we continue to do.”
