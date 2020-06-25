Weatherford’s Director of Capital Projects Terry Hughes presented an update on the city's bypass project this week, saying they hope to secure some funding by November.
The bypass project aims to bring back the original historic downtown square — developing Heritage Square as a livable downtown with entertainment, restaurants and pedestrian-friendly walkways — by moving through traffic away from downtown and truck traffic to the Ric Williamson Memorial Highway loop.
Hughes gave the update at the Weatherford city council meeting Tuesday night.
Phase 1, the northern bypass, starts at Santa Fe Drive to East Spring Street and curves at West Bridge Street moving south at Waco Street.
“We have a three-phase program — the northern bypass, Phase 2 is the south bypass and Phase 3 is Heritage Square. We shifted our start timeline about eight months predicated on some discussions we had with [North Central Texas Council of Governments] about some additional funding — cash infusion we didn’t have or couldn’t come up with,” Hughes said. “They actually brought money forward. All of that has been approved by COG and forwarded to [Texas Department of Transportation], so we anticipate approval in October, which will allow us to get to our access funds. The timeline is based on being able to access funds in November of 2020, after those approvals are made.”
The northern bypass budget is set at $16.59 million and those are the funds that will be available to the city in November, Hughes said. The southern bypass, Phase 2, is about $9.416 million and is still in the negotiation process. Phase 2 uses Waco Street, curving at Columbia Street, to create the southern bypass.
“We have a verbal commitment that those will be funded, but we don’t have a signed commitment that we can actually take to the bank, so to speak,” Hughes said.
Phase 3 is renovating the courthouse square to be Heritage Square.
Hughes said the city’s upcoming actions include finalizing an interlocal agreement with NCTCOG, the TIRZ No. 2 project plan and the advanced funding agreement and request for qualifications with TxDOT.
As it sits currently, the timeline for the northern bypass is 18 months for engineering and environmental services, 10 months for right-of-way services and 20 months for construction, wrapping up at the end of 2024. The timeline is an estimate and is subject to change.
Weatherford Place 4 Councilmember Kevin Cleveland and Place 1 Councilmember Heidi Wilder asked Hughes if he anticipated hitting any roadblocks that would affect being able to access funding in November.
“If we don’t make the date on the funding, we don’t make the date on anything that follows it,” Cleveland said.
Wilder added, “We’ve been talking about this a very, very long time and it seems like the state is slower than molasses and so I’m wanting to make sure there’s nothing else we can do in conjunction with something. I want to make sure we can hit our target.”
Hughes said at this time, everything is in NCTCOG’s court.
Weatherford Mayor Paul Pascall said until they have finalized the interlocal agreement, there is no deal.
“Until we have an ILA we don’t get a check. From this chair the concerns are the costs of everything in life goes up by the month and the original estimates we used on this, I hope they’re still sufficient moving forward. The second thing is with the COVID pandemic, there’s going to be less money than ever and so by the day I think the risk is greater and greater of us hitting a roadblock,” Paschall said. “I’m not going to tell you I’m disappointed today, but I will be if we don’t have an agreement in November. We’ll look for a quarterly update again with confirmation that we’re still on pace for November, and whatever we have to overcome, we have to overcome.”
