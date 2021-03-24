Revocation of Texas Classics and Customs’ Conditional Use Permit was approved by the city this month after the business failed to come into compliance.
The conditional use permit was approved on Aug. 14, 2018 but as of Dec. 21, 2020, compliance had not been met. Texas Classics and Customs, at 711 Palo Pinto St., received four notices of violation from code enforcement and two official notices of zoning violation from the planning department since the permit was issued, according to the city.
According to the staff findings report, the landscaped areas have not been maintained; the screening fence has not been completed; there is no evidence of a landscape buffer near the southern property line, but weeds over four feet tall; vehicles are being stored on the front of the property overnight; broken down and rusty vehicles are being stored on dirt and grass in clear view of the right-of-way; and the site plan has been altered.
“The main reason we haven’t been able to come into compliance is just a matter of money,” Texas Classics and Customs co-owner Orien Sabin said at Tuesday’s city council meeting. “I think it’s pretty tough to expect a business to come up with this funding in the middle of a global pandemic where you can’t even get small business loans, paycheck protection program, nothing, and for a small guy like us there just isn’t any help out there.”
Sabin added that it was his understanding when the permit was approved that the city would allow them two to five years to get everything accomplished.
“I sat on the planning and zoning commission that heard this case. The items that were required of you were specifically listed and discussed in this meeting and I will assure you that a three- to five-year time period was never discussed,” Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said. “You had plenty of time and plenty of opportunity pre-COVID to take care of these conditions. As a matter of fact, they should have been required to be done before you were granted a certificate of occupancy.”
Paschall said he understands that small businesses have challenges.
“We want to work with small businesses in Weatherford, but we also have a responsibility to the other small businesses in that area that work hard to maintain their properties and keep them up,” he said. “This is a very difficult situation, but I chaired the committee during that period of time and recognize that we probably should have asked more questions at that time and set some stricter criteria.”
The planning and zoning commission unanimously approved the revocation of the conditional use permit at the March 10 meeting.
Councilmembers said it’s not easy to make decisions like this, but that they need to be consistent.
“This is difficult, it’s hard to process this because my heart goes out to a small business owner in our community who is working to provide for his family,” Place 3 Councilmember Matt Ticzkus — who ultimately voted against the revocation — said.
The council approved the revocation of Texas Classics and Customs’ permit effective in 30 days, which means the business will have to shut down unless all requirements can be met in the timeframe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.