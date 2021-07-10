The June meeting for Weatherford Art Association had a turnout to see artist Susie Monzingo demonstrate her skill in applying gold leaf application to her paintings. Each month there is a new demonstration for all types of media that includes oil, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, photography and digital art.
At each meeting an Artist of the Month is selected. Artists bring their paintings to compete for the honor. The Artists of the month for June were Patricia Harder, first place for her watercolor painting “Bird on a Doorknob.” As first place winner, Patricia’s painting, along with additional works, are displayed at the Doss Cultural & Heritage Center in Weatherford.
The second place winner was Caroline Vaughn for her photo titled “Evelyn.” This photo is displayed at the downtown location of the First National Bank of Weatherford. Third place went to Jerry Shidal for his acrylic work titled “Texas Barn,” which you can see at the Community Credit Union on South Main.
Weatherford Art meets the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Barlow Hall located at 125 S. Waco St. in Weatherford. Guests and artists who want to learn more regarding their craft are welcome. To know more about the Weatherford Art Association, visit weatherfordart.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.