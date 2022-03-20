The Weatherford Art Association recently announced two months of Artist of the Month winners.
First place in January was a photo called “Miss Riley” by Mitzi Ames. First place in February was Jack Eidson’s oil on canvas titled “A Fall Pile Up.” Eidson’s painting is currently on display at the Doss Cultural & Heritage Center.
January’s second place winner was Vikki Linderman with her acrylic “Old Times.” February’s winner came from new member Karen Walkup with her mixed media painting of “Iris” on display at the First Bank Texas downtown.
Third place winner in January went to Carolyn Young for her acrylic and inks painting titled “Turtle Shield.” Third place in February went to Jerry Shidal for his acrylic painting titled “Navasota Barn.” Third place winners are displayed at the Community Credit Union each month.
The WAA Parker County Student Show is underway, with 207 students throughout Parker County submitting work through their teachers at school. Judge Marti Bailey, a Parker County resident, will complete judging this week with winners to be announced by March 25. Teachers will be notified of winners which will be posted on the weatherforart.com website by that date. Each winner will receive a cash prize for their artistic efforts.
WAA also holds the Peach Festival Art Show and competition each year. The 2022 contest will be held from May 26 through July 22 at the Doss Heritage and Cultural Center featuring adult and student artwork. Entry dates and fees will soon be announced.
