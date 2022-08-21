Each month local artists compete in an Artist of the Month competition for Weatherford Art Association. Competition occurs at the monthly meetings held on the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m., 125 S. Waco St. in Weatherford. Artists show their work in oil, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, acrylic and other mediums.
Winners at the last meeting at the end of July were Marti Bailey with her first place oil on canvas “Violet Waters.” This painting, along with other pieces of her work, can be found at the Doss Cultural & Heritage Center all month.
Second place went once again to Vikki Linderman for her acrylic on canvas titled “Day’s End.” Vikki’s work is displayed at the First Bank Texas in downtown Weatherford.
Kathy Cunning, long time Parker County resident, won third place with her acrylic “Reblooming Immortality.” You can see her work at the Community Credit Union.
Weatherford Art Association has interesting demos each month that give techniques and skills to artists who are accomplished and those who are just beginning. In September Patsy Walton will present her impressionistic and abstract style in painting florals. In October, Jack Harkins will also show how to paint with an impressionistic style yet objects that are recognizable. Joan Frost Prine, wife of the late Doug Prine western artist, is also an upcoming guest. She is a self-taught artist in her own right who creates beautiful works of the old west. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are completed by 7:45 p.m.
The next show hosted by WAA is the Spirit of the West which showcases art from around the Southwest. The deadline for submission of paintings is September. For more information regarding this show, visit weatherfordart.com.
