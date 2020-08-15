The Weatherford Art Association has had a very busy summer despite the pandemic. The Peach Festival was well represented by Parker County Artists. Currently the members of WAA have a show that is hung at the Doss Cultural and Heritage Center. This show will hang through Sept. 19.
Spirit of the West is a signature show sponsored by the Weatherford Art Association and the Doss Cultural & Heritage Center. Entries in this juried show are due online by Aug. 17 with notification and acceptance to artists by Sept. 10. The show will hang at the Doss from Oct. 3-Nov. 13. Judging will be by Jon Frembling, gentling curator at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.
The WAA Artist of the Year was selected at the June meeting and announced at the July meeting. Patricia Seiwert, who won the January Artist of the Month, was recipient of the Artist of the Year for 2019-20 with her pencil drawing of “Home Sweet Home” submitted as the winner. Patricia received a gift certificate, ribbon and certificate for this honor.
The July Artist of the Month competition had great participation. First place winner was Kathy Cunning from Willow Park with her Watercolor entry titled “Together Alone.” This work will hang at the Doss through September. Second place went to Marla Grey-Sheft for her watercolor of “The Fox” and will hang at the First National Bank of Weatherford. Cindi Neverdousky, also of Willow Park, won third place for her oil painting “Quiet Dominance,” which is hanging at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union.
The Weatherford Art Association meets the fourth Monday of each month at Barlow Hall on South Waco Street in Weatherford. There are demos at each meeting and lots of art education for anyone interested.
