During a work session this week, City of Weatherford officials began discussions about a roadway impact fees study.
Roadway impact fees are charges assessed by local governments on new development projects and help fund transportation improvements that are needed as growth occurs in a city. The impact fees were authorized by state law and initiated in 1987 — sponsored by the Texas Homebuilders Association.
“Weatherford is growing and it’s almost at that curve where it is exponential, and it’s impacting a lot of things,” Weatherford’s Director of Capital Projects Terry Hughes said. “Roadways are extremely expensive to build, especially when you start adding new capacity to a system.”
Hughes said by 2030, Weatherford is projected to have a population of more than 38,000, a jump of about 9,000 from the last numbers provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Obviously it puts pressure on our infrastructure whether that’s water, sanitary or in our case, roadways,” Hughes said. “All you have to do is drive down the roads to see how that pressure is applied to us.”
Constructing new roads ranges from $1,400 per running foot for a six-lane road to just under $1,000 for a residential collector road.
Hughes gave the cost of a Type B5 Minor Arterial — a four-lane road that has the capacity for 700 vehicles an hour per lane — as an example, which is more than $6.8 million a mile.
“That’s a BB Fielder type roadway,” he said. “The last roadway we built that added capacity inside the City of Weatherford was an extension from Westover [Village] over to Dennis Road, it’s 2,000 feet and cost us $2 million.”
The city currently funds maintenance projects — asphalt overlays, rehabilitation of existing roads and pothole repair — through the general fund, ad valorem tax and sales tax. Funding for capital projects — new roads, added capacity and congestion reduction — is done through various methods including the general fund, bond programs, special funding districts (TIRZ), projects approved by the North Central Texas Council of Governments and Texas Department of Transportation, and cost-share programs.
“We have been very successful with other tools, but we think maybe a roadway impact fee would be a tool we could add to the quiver of arrows that we’re using,” Hughes said. “It’s a one-time charge assessed to new development for a portion of costs related to specific capital roadway improvements.”
The next steps for a roadway impact fee study include:
• Defining service areas.
• Defining land use and growth projections.
• Developing an impact fee capital improvement plan.
• Developing cost per service unit calculations.
• Developing policies.
• Public hearings.
• City council approval.
Following council approval, the fees would be set, but Hughes said the study process will take about 10 months to complete and will be asking for council’s approval on a contract at the next meeting.
“You look and we have wastewater and water impact fees and you see how well our utilities have performed in the recent light of what we went through, and it’s because of planning ahead,” Place 4 Councilmember Kevin Cleveland said. “I think one of the common things you hear is about streets — why are we not getting ahead? Well, you can’t get ahead without money.”
