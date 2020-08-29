The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce knows the importance of developing leaders and helping direct individuals to become active participants in the community. Leadership Weatherford has successfully graduated five classes of highly engaged alumni to the Parker County area. The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is proud to introduce the Leadership Weatherford Class of 2020-21:
Lindsay Ellis: Lindsay Ellis State Farm
Lance Gerry: First Baptist Church
Josh Harville: GS Realty
Hayden Hill: BentOak Capital
Denise Hobbs: Trinity Christian Academy
Chris Jones: Victory Baptist Academy
Kali Jones: HBS Realty
Matt Leppla: City of Weatherford
Angie Martin: PlainsCapital Bank
Cheyna McLaren: H-E-B
Landon Meeker: JRJ Construction
Tim Mitchell: Texas Bank Financial
Bill Smith: City of Weatherford
Jana Snow: Guild Mortgage
Le’Anne Taylor: United Way of Parker County
This group of individuals will have the opportunity to connect as a class over the next several months learning about major employers, taxing entities, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and volunteer opportunities. There will be noticeable differences from past classes due to the current circumstances. The Weatherford chamber staff and presenters will pivot and learn new ways of sharing the experience and information, just as leaders are expected to do.
“We knew we wanted to continue the leadership class tradition, even if it meant doing things a little outside the box this year,” Chamber Chair Melanie Allen said. “Being a part of Leadership Weatherford class was one of the best decisions I made. The friendships I made through the class are now some of my most trusted colleagues. And the information I learned has helped both me and my business grow.
“We are looking forward to a great year even if it looks a little different.”
