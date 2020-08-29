The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce knows the importance of developing leaders and helping direct individuals to become active participants in the community. Leadership Weatherford has successfully graduated five classes of highly engaged alumni to the Parker County area. The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is proud to introduce the Leadership Weatherford Class of 2020-21:

Lindsay Ellis: Lindsay Ellis State Farm

Lance Gerry: First Baptist Church

Josh Harville: GS Realty

Hayden Hill: BentOak Capital

Denise Hobbs: Trinity Christian Academy

Chris Jones: Victory Baptist Academy

Kali Jones: HBS Realty

Matt Leppla: City of Weatherford

Angie Martin: PlainsCapital Bank

Cheyna McLaren: H-E-B

Landon Meeker: JRJ Construction

Tim Mitchell: Texas Bank Financial

Bill Smith: City of Weatherford

Jana Snow: Guild Mortgage

Le’Anne Taylor: United Way of Parker County

This group of individuals will have the opportunity to connect as a class over the next several months learning about major employers, taxing entities, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and volunteer opportunities. There will be noticeable differences from past classes due to the current circumstances. The Weatherford chamber staff and presenters will pivot and learn new ways of sharing the experience and information, just as leaders are expected to do.

“We knew we wanted to continue the leadership class tradition, even if it meant doing things a little outside the box this year,” Chamber Chair Melanie Allen said. “Being a part of Leadership Weatherford class was one of the best decisions I made. The friendships I made through the class are now some of my most trusted colleagues. And the information I learned has helped both me and my business grow. 

“We are looking forward to a great year even if it looks a little different.”

