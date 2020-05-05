Weatherford chamber encourages community to 'shop local'

With businesses and nonprofits taking a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic, the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to support local with the unveiling of “I support local” T-shirts. A portion of the T-shirt sales will benefit the United Way of Parker County to help local charities affected by the pandemic.
“We always encourage people to shop local, but now more than ever it is vital to support local,” Board Chairman Melanie Allen said. “When we support local businesses in the days and weeks to come, we’re not just helping the owners — you’re also helping their employees, their suppliers and the Parker County economy as a whole.”
Chamber President Tammy Gazzola said there are various ways the community can support businesses aside from shopping local.
“We encourage people to leave internet reviews for local businesses to help their internet rankings,” she said. “Share social media posts, to increase followers for the business. Recommend local businesses to friends.
“And even just calling to check in on their favorite business can make a big impact.”
The T-shirts will be sold through the Weatherford chamber and shipped directly. For information visit www.weatherford-chamber.com or call 817-596-3801
