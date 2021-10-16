The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is looking for participants to enter the first annual scarecrow contest.
Individuals, families, community groups, businesses and school classrooms are all welcome to participate. There is also a munchkin category for ages 3-10 to create a mini scarecrow (3-foot cross stake).
Your scarecrow display may reflect a special theme or promote your organization, business, school or restaurant.
Scarecrows must be constructed to withstand severe wind and rainy conditions. Use care in choosing your materials. All decorations must be firmly attached to your scarecrow.
Scarecrows must be in good taste. Scarecrows reflecting controversial, social or political opinions or statements will not be accepted.
Judging will take place the week of Oct. 25-28. Prizes will be awarded on Friday, Oct. 29.
For a registration form or questions, call Peggy Hutton at 817-596-3801 or email phutton@weatherford-chamber.com. Forms must be submitted by Oct. 22 by 5 p.m.
