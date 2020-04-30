The application deadline for Weatherford College’s first group of students in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has been extended to June 30.
Applicants must already have completed their Associate Degree in Nursing and/or passed testing to become a registered nurse. The BSN program at WC expands upon prior knowledge and skills to allow students to complete their bachelor’s degree in one year.
Upon final approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, WC will be the fourth Texas community college with a BSN program and the first approved to offer the courses online. The program consists of nine courses and can be completed in as little as one year.
Tola Plusnick, RN-to-BSN program director, said the online program will be especially beneficial to rural hospitals as they require new RNs to obtain a BSN within a certain time frame
“In 2010 the Institute of Medicine set a goal of 80 percent of RNs having at least a baccalaureate in nursing degree by 2020 based upon a study demonstrating improved patient outcomes when care is provided by baccalaureate-prepared RNs,” Plusnick said. “While this goal has not been met, the Institute of Medicine continues to support the Associate Degree in Nursing as an initial step in obtaining a BSN.
“In support of the goal, medium-size and large urban hospitals put in place policies requiring new RNs educated at the associate degree level to obtain a BSN within a certain time frame. However, smaller rural hospitals have struggled to recruit and retain BSN-prepared RNs. The Weatherford College RN-to-BSN program has been welcomed by the rural hospitals in our area as a means in which to help their currently employed RNs to achieve a BSN education.”
The three-semester program costs approximately $6,645 which includes in-district tuition, fees and books. This cost is significantly less than completing the program at a university, but the quality of education is equal to other baccalaureate programs, Plusnick said.
“All RN-to-BSN programs must meet specific standards in order to be accredited, regardless of whether they are offered at a university, a four-year college, or a community college,” she said. “Weatherford College is already in candidacy status with the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing and we expect to have a site visit in Fall 2020 with a decision on accreditation in Spring 2021.”
For more information, full admission requirements and to apply, visit wc.edu/bsn.
