Weatherford College EMS Program Coordinator Jeff McDonald has initiated a new paramedic pilot program after pitching the idea to the state.
“For probably 10 years I have had this idea that just because we’ve always done it one way, doesn’t mean we need to keep doing it and I think it was time to change the paradigm of how we’ve always thought paramedics should be trained,” McDonald said. “I finally got the state of Texas to listen and say, ‘Alright, let’s do a pilot,’ so we were selected because it was my idea.”
McDonald said Dal Mar College in Corpus Christi has already started the Open Enrollment Paramedic Program based on his idea.
“So the ‘open enrollment’ [means] you do not have to be an emergency medical technician before you go to paramedic school,” he said.
Weatherford College’s Director of Public Safety Steve Malley said that’s the big change.
“In the past, you would have had to have attended EMT school, got your EMT certification — which in most places takes about four months just of school, not counting the time before and after — and then you could go on the paramedic school,” Malley said. “This eliminates the need to do that.”
Malley added that there is currently a shortage of paramedics in the nation.
“We’re hoping that once we can prove this works, this will in some way help address the shortage by being able to graduate qualified paramedics out into the field faster,” he said.
Those interested will submit an application for review, which includes grade point average and an essay about why they’re a good fit for the program.
“We’re looking for people that are highly motivated and obviously they can’t already be an EMT, somebody who can prove they have the academic wherewithal to succeed in a program like this,” McDonald said. “Paramedic programs traditionally are a little harder than most educational programs.”
After completion of the program, McDonald said participants will take the national certifying exam through the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.
“Once they do that, they apply for their license with the state of Texas and go to work as paramedics,” he said. “There will be places that will want to hire them as firefighters, so they’ll have to send them to fire school as well but it definitely puts them on the road to employment.”
There will be 20 applicants selected for the Open Enrollment Paramedic Program.
“From my standpoint, we have kind of broken the tradition barrier with this,” McDonald said. “I think it was a nice thing that we were given this opportunity by the state to prove that we can pull this off.”
Malley said they anticipate the program will continue after this first year.
The program will officially begin on May 11 and Malley asks that anyone interested apply as soon as possible by visiting the Weatherford College EMS Academy Facebook page or by calling 817-598-6347. The program ends on May 8, 2022.
