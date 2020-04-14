Weatherford College reviewed reports and heard announcements in a brief meeting on Thursday.
Reports included the demand study update, Guided Pathways update and vet tech program update. The Guided Pathways report included many initiatives WC has implemented to help students during this time, such as tracking their concerns, answering questions, setting up Wifi spots that they can access from their cars and increased online tutoring and library services.
In the demand study report are results from a check-in survey completed by students, and of the surveyed students, a large majority reported they are physically well or receiving medical attention, have adequate housing and food and reliable digital access. More than 23% of students reported being depressed, lonely or scared. In reaction to the survey, WC staff responded to those in need of counseling or advising assistance, created a frequently asked questions page, established a quantitative base to anticipate student traffic patterns online and has been responding to student calls.
During the meeting, WC President Tod Allen Farmer recognized faculty and staff for moving courses at all campuses online.
“We have moved over 1,000 courses to a fully online format,” Farmer said. “From our technology workers who worked through Spring Break to create new internet hotspots and distribute technology devices to our housing team members who rapidly vacated hundreds of students from our residence halls and helped international students return home to our student services team members who have been reaching out to students electronically to help them with a variety of services, it has truly been a remarkable team effort.”
Farmer congratulated WC Foundation President Bob Glenn, Executive Director Brent Baker and donors who raised thousands for the Student Emergency Fund for students facing financial difficulties.
The full reports are available in the board packet online: https://www.wc.edu/about/board-trustees-agendas
