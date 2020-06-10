The city of Weatherford is continuing progress on the construction of a new public safety building after approving two items Tuesday evening.
The Weatherford city council unanimously approved a Request for Proposal to SEDALCO construction services for an amount not to exceed $800,000 for the new public safety facility as well as an additional services agreement with Brown Reynolds Watford Architects.
“I just want to take this opportunity to thank the mayor and council for the confidence you have in awarding us this project. We’ve already rolled up our sleeves and gone to work with [WPD] Chief [Lance] Arnold and we’re excited about it,” President/CEO of SEDALCO Russ Garrison said. “We know we have to earn our reputation every day and we’re looking forward to the opportunity. We do a lot of law enforcement work all across the state of Texas. They’re great people to support with what we do for them and we’re looking forward to working with Chief Arnold and the council and being a part of your community in building this new facility.”
In August of 2019, the city council made the plans on funding a new police station, which is expected to cost about $14.5 million. Funding for the project utilizes 1 cent from the city’s tax rate, general fund cash reserves and capital projects reserves.
“The council’s goal from the beginning was to make sure that we built a department that fit the needs of our citizens and served our citizens for the future and we really put our minds into understanding what our police department needed to go forward and what our community needs were,” Place 4 Councilmember Kevin Cleveland said. “The team that was assembled on a staff level is an amazing group. This staff that we have is in touch with our citizens like no other staff I’ve worked with. They know what the needs of the citizens are and they respect and understand our role, and really are open to hearing our suggestions and the citizens’ suggestions.”
The new public safety facility will be constructed where the old Municipal Power and Light Generating Plant — built in 1940 by the city of Weatherford — was located, directly across from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office on Fort Worth Highway. The generating plant was demolished in March.
“I’ve got to commend Chief Lance on his knowledge of what a police department needs to succeed. And I’m not talking about just succeed, I’m talking about overachieve in a manner that serves and is respectful for the community and know what that future growth looks like and know how to obtain those quality people that we need as a group to serve our community,” Cleveland said. “We don’t want those who are settling for second best because they can’t get what they want, we want that top notch department that brings in the people that respect and love our citizens. I think this group has put that together. We’ve all had hard discussions about what we needed, what it was going to take to get there and I can say personally that I am confident in now only BRW, but SEDALCO as well as the team we put together at a staff level that we’re going to have a top-notch facility that serves us for a long time to come and it’s going to be a wonderful situation.”
The council unanimously approved both motions.
“I think to the citizens of Weatherford and any of those people that are watching [this meeting] right now, if you wonder where this council stands with public safety, I think you just got your answer,” Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said.
The new public safety facility is expected to be completed sometime in 2022.
