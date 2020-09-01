Following required public hearings, the Weatherford city council approved the voluntary annexation of two properties Monday afternoon.
On June 30, the city of Weatherford received a request from Richard Green of Castlemont Homes for the voluntary annexation of Wossum Ranch, 80.17 acres, near Trailwood Drive, for an 18-lot subdivision.
Two public hearings were held and the city council unanimously approved the voluntary annexation. The Wossum Ranch property lies between Upper Denton Road and Farm-to-Market Road 730, northeast of the city of Weatherford.
A request to rezone was also made by Green to change a 22.48-acre tract of land within the Wossum Ranch subdivision from unzoned, extraterritorial jurisdiction, to Residential Estate. The request was approved by the council.
On July 27, the Parker County commissioners court adopted an order giving consent for the city of Weatherford to annex a portion of the East Loop — about 5,100 feet of roadway, 25.785 acres — adjacent to Wossum Ranch. Two public hearings were held on the request and the Weatherford city council unanimously adopted the annexation ordinance Monday afternoon.
