Weatherford City Council unanimously denied a conditional use permit for an auto dealer at 1009 Fort Worth Highway during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Council members agreed that the new auto dealer would not fit the city’s vision for the Fort Worth Highway corridor.
Weatherford’s Planning and Zoning Commission had unanimously recommended the approval of the conditional use permit subject to eight staff-recommended conditions.
RP Elite Motors Owner Ross Ramsey pitched his business as selling high-end and “exotic” vehicles, boats and UTVs.
“This is a great opportunity for the city of Weatherford and ourselves, I believe, to sell $600,000-boats, $100,000-pickups, the lot has to represent that,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey detailed the improvements that he would have made to the lot, including resealing the concrete, repainting and removing weeds. He said he would have liked that spot to host events, like car shows, to benefit charity.
Council member Kevin Cleveland and Mayor Pro Tem Heidi Wilder pointed out that in the past the council has denied similar requests to this.
“We made a plan that we wanted to change the corridor, so to speak, in the downtown to a different vision, that we didn’t want car lots, we didn’t want certain things,” Wilder said. “I believe we need to stick with that plan as hard as it may be and as much as I want to do this. I think the vision was sound when we made the vision. I think the General Plan went along with that vision. I think the transportation plan went along with that vision, and we have stuck to that vision in the past by denying several other people this same opportunity. And I think it behooves us to continue to stick with the vision until as such time as a retreat, we change the vision.”
Mayor Paul Paschall said he was uncomfortable with the conditional use permit, which can be transferred between owners, because it wasn’t specific enough. Paschall reiterated Wilder’s statements of sticking to the General Plan and council goals.
Cleveland also questioned why staff would allow display materials for this business to be in the front of the property rather than the back since the council has tried to limit front road-facing displays. Development and Neighborhood Services Director Kaleb Kentner said the number of display vehicles would have been limited, and the move was to prevent these vehicles from being in the back where there is a residential neighborhood.
Council member Jeff Robinson said he had concerns about the auto dealer becoming a used car lot, though he said Ramsey’s idea could work as a concept.
“I don’t want to be against what he’s telling us necessarily, but I do want to be careful that this doesn’t turn into another used car lot,” Robinson said. “If it’s high-end really nice stuff with a nice building, unique-type things, I think it could be a pretty interesting thing to have on Fort Worth Highway.”
Cleveland said the city should clarify for residents what the rules are for properties in certain zones around the city.
The council also approved a preliminary plat for 10 residential lots at 1401 and 1355 N. Lake Drive, as well as three final plats for the one-lot Victron Addition on Mineral Wells Highway, one-lot Blue Beacon Addition on Banks Drive and four lots at 1713 East Bankhead Drive.
City Manager James Hotopp recognized Weatherford Police Department’s efforts to turn their front lobby into a food pantry for those in need. Hotopp also said that WPD and Weatherford Fire Department are participating in drive-by birthdays upon request and when staff is available. Drive-by celebrations, which are like mini parades, are an alternative to in-person gatherings, which are discouraged because of the COVID-19 situation.
“We’re participating in those hopefully to bring a little bit of cheer to some young little boys and girls for their birthday parties,” Hotopp said. “It’s kind of a neat concept and something you see that’s been evolving a little bit more, and we are participating in that.”
