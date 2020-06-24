Following previous denial of recommendations and pushback from residents, the Weatherford city council denied an applicant’s development requests on a property on Lynn Street, near Bois D Arc Street.
The requests — an amendment to the city’s general plan and a rezone from R-1 residential to PD planned development — went before the planning and zoning commission on June 10. The commission denied the requests and city staff also recommended denial. The requests came before the city council Tuesday night.
The property currently has two owners and the applicant, Colt Cantrell of Cantrell Commercial Real Estate and Development, proposed to construct duplexes, a total of 28 units, arranged in a courtyard setting on the almost four acres of land.
“I think we’ve come up with a good plan for this tract of land. There’s only one way in and one way out and what we’re looking at is changing the general plan from suburban living to urban living. I think it makes sense on this tract,” Cantrell said. “I don’t think this is going to develop into $300,000-$400,000 single family homes — it’s just not feasible at this location — so that’s why we’re asking to rezone to planned development that would allow for the duplex use.”
A required public hearing was held for the requests and four residents that live in the neighborhood spoke out against the development. The main concern presented by the residents was the increase in traffic that would come with duplexes.
“We hit the streets when we heard about this and we formed a petition to the planning and zoning commission and the city council to deny this request, and that petition has 64 signatures. Anyone who would open the door for us signed this and said it is not a good idea for this neighborhood,” resident Karen Cerda said. “Everyone feels this is dangerous due to traffic flow and it’s reducing the property values of our homes due to traffic flow. It takes things that we’ve worked hard to purchase, our homes, and devalues them and makes them unattractive, mainly due to traffic. There are cars up and down it every day all throughout the day already, you add 70-plus cars onto that and it is not a good situation.”
Other concerns included noise pollution, drainage issues, additional air pollution, safety issues and the density, according to the petition document.
Gene Hooker, one of the property owners, said he has owned the land for about 20 years and it has never been utilized for anything.
“That lot looks exactly like it did in the 1950s and I’m getting to the point where I can no longer manage to take care of it,” Hooker said. “It’s been for sale for several years so anybody is available to buy it, but nobody has made a personal interest. I have had numerous ideas of what to do with this piece of property and none of them compare at all to what Mr. Cantrell is proposing. They’ll have to develop this some way.”
Weatherford city council members said they did not feel that the product fit this property and didn’t want to change the general plan. However, they were sympathetic to Hooker’s situation.
“I’m sympathetic because I’m fearful that the community has grown up with this nice piece of undeveloped property that they’ve become accustomed to it and may not be happy with any type of development,” Place 2 Councilmember Jeff Robinson said. “I think we have to keep in mind that the gentleman who owns this has the right to sell it and develop the property, so we may want to as a city meet with him and kind of determine some things that would fit.”
Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said he just couldn’t wrap his arms around approving the requests, but did agree with Robinson about the property owner.
“The density and the change in the general plan is significant to me. I don’t like one way in and out of anything that has this many units. The least we can do is offer multiple ways in and out,” Paschall said. “In saying that, I side with Mr. Robinson a little bit. What the community members in this area need to understand is that these property owners have the right to develop this property and it will happen. It is for sale and if you’re dead set on it not being developed, I would pull my money and I would buy it because this gentleman is in the mode where he wants to get rid of the property and he does have the right if it falls under our standards.”
The city council unanimously denied the applicant’s requests for the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.