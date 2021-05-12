Weatherford city council members took steps forward Tuesday night on the first phase of the city's Weatherford Bypass Project, approving an agreement with Kimley-Horn Associates, Inc. for engineering services.
The agreement is two-fold, Director of Capital Projects Terry Hughes explained, with the main agreement coming out to $1.58 million.
"This includes base services developed around delivering a final design using an environmental document known as a categorical exclusion, or CE," Hughes said.
The second portion of additional services, if authorized, comes out to $195,000, and would include an environmental assessment, in the event the city would be unable to use the CE.
"If we can't use the CE and have to to go an EA, which takes longer and requires more effort, then we just authorize that as we move forward," Hughes said, adding that the decision would be up to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Phase 1 of the bypass consists of the construction of a four-lane/four-lane hybrid roadway from the intersection of Palo Pinto and North Waco streets north to the intersection of Waco and West Bridge streets. The project continues along Bridge to the east, meeting the North Elm and East Spring Street intersection and then south to the East Spring/Fort Worth Highway intersection.
The roadway will include a curb and gutter roadway, pedestrian and bike facilities and intersection improvements. Bike facilities may be placed along an alternate route but will be included in the design.
"If we do the CE, we end up going out to bid at the end of 2022, or beginning of 2023, versus starting in the fourth quarter of 2023 with construction?" Place 4 Councilmember Kevin Cleveland asked.
"That's correct," Hughes said, "that's still our timeframe goal."
The project is part of a reimbursement program funded with federal, state and Regional Transportation Council funds.
Councilmembers Tuesday night also:
• Canvassed votes and administered the oath of office to Matt Ticzkus and Kevin Cleveland, who won their Place 3 and 4 seats in the May 1 election.
• Approved amending an ordinance of the city code regarding historic preservation.
• Approved a facade improvement incentive for improvements made to Ironworks Coffee and Sweet Emilia’s in the amount of $13,732.23.
• Authorized the city manager to file a declaratory judgment action, and retainment of Winstead PC, in connection with construction and operation of a hotel convention center.
