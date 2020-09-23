Parker County has been receiving sales tax revenue through the city of Weatherford and at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting, council members asked the county to map out a plan as to how the $5 million is being used to better Weatherford.
“It’s been about a year since we’ve talked about the consumption of the half-cent sales that we get throughout the county and that number is, as we have now gone through, about one-fifth of our entire budget," Parker County Judge Pat Deen said during a presentation to the council. "Last time we had talked, it was actually my suggestion or Mayor [Paul] Paschall that we try to keep a scorecard and have meetings on a regular basis to see where we’re going and how we’re using this money.
"The truth of it is, that does go into our general fund of how we operate. With that said, in changing the culture of the commissioners court and the county, we are focusing on high-wage job growth and looking at how we can go from a retail base to more of a higher wage base and getting more value on the ground to get our taxes down."
Deen said his office has turned into somewhat of a "command center" to operate along with the task force and the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When you’ve lost 4,000 [jobs], the economy changes obviously with that," he said. "When you’re dealing with a pandemic and the focus is on that, it’s very difficult to focus on where we’re going and using that half-cent sales tax and focus on the economic development side of it.”
Weatherford Place 2 Councilmember Jeff Robinson said he understands it’s been a difficult year, but it has been difficult for all cities.
“I would like to know what the county is going to do to increase spending going forward because cooperation in economic development is great. That, we should be doing regardless," Robinson said. "But when I look at the fact that the citizens of Weatherford get their tax bill every year, it paid the lateral road taxes as well as the same county taxes that everybody that lives in the county pays and then on top of that they pay city of Weatherford taxes.
"The residents of the county have the ability to come in and use the services of the city of Weatherford that the citizens pay for, so to me I would like to see the county come up with a plan where they can show us that they’re going to spend more dollars inside the city of Weatherford because if not, a blunt way of saying it is the residents of Weatherford are paying the way for the residents of the county. The next time we meet, I really would like to hear where we’re going to spend more dollars in the city.”
After House Bill 347 — which ended involuntary annexation in Texas — became law last summer, Deen said it’s been difficult to keep up with county roads.
“The road and bridge of each of the commissioners has struggled to keep up because of the Tier 2 that happened where the city can no longer annex these [developments] in, so we’re having to take and maintain all these roads. These commissioners are struggling with the number of dollars to do work just in the county alone,” Deen said. “Counties work with cities, which we do, but I agree with [Robinson] that the collaboration needs to continue to improve because that half-cent sales tax does mandate that discussion.
"Trying to keep up with the roads right now has been a struggle for us because in Precinct 1 alone I think there’s over 60 subdivisions going in currently, but that amount of development is happening not just in Precinct 1 in Springtown but also East Parker County, going out west with Brock and many parts in the city of Weatherford. We’re struggling right now within the cities of trying to do that.”
Deen added that county taxes make up about 15% to 16% of residents’ total tax bill, a decrease from 17% to 18% in previous years, and that it doesn’t mean they can’t do better, but that is where the county is today.
“I understand, but it’s still hundreds and thousands of dollars for different homeowners depending on the value of their home and a tiny fraction of what the county collects from city residents comes back into the city," Robinson told Deen. "That’s the part I just feel we need to see a difference in."
Deen was asked what other entities the county has been supporting within the city of Weatherford besides the Weatherford Public Library.
“We have the animal shelter and we’re a really big partner with [the city] on that,” Deen said. “For the first time in over 20 years, we had a $6 million fund deficit but still raised the dollars for the library in our contribution. We did not do that this year just simply because while sales tax [numbers] are up, the county has many different funding mechanisms with revenue, which is our courts system — and obviously with COVID, those numbers are way down.”
Deen said the county will continue to look at other opportunities to help support the city through that half-cent sales tax revenue.
Mayor Pro Tem Heidi Wilder said everyone is trying to navigate through the pandemic and she appreciates the participation between the county and Weatherford City Manager James Hotopp in ensuring the safety of all residents, but added she would also like to see a plan take shape.
“That half-cent sales tax represents approximately $5 million. That’s a huge number and I personally would like to see a plan. I’m a very mathematical person, so a very mathematical plan that shows the dollars coming back into the city of Weatherford to better the city," Wilder said. "I would also like to see more county participation in at least TIRZ Zone 2 because that is downtown. You’re a presence there, you’re a big part of downtown and I would like to see us partner together to make it the best that it can be.
“I understand that COVID came and we all were unprepared with what it turned out to be — a huge issue — but next time I would really like to see a road map that is mathematically designed to show this $5 million went into the city of Weatherford. I want to be able to show the citizens and anyone who asks me what the county has done with the $5 million. I want to show them all the good things that are happening in the city of Weatherford.”
Deen suggested holding a joint city council and commissioners court meeting sometime in the near future and possibly establish a committee to help with the matter.
The presentation was discussion only and no action was taken by the Weatherford city council.
