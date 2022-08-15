FORT WORTH — Two Weatherford riders, Kira Wright and Lauren Buitron, represented at the recent National Cutting Horse Association’s Great American Insurance Group Summer Cutting Spectacular.
Wright, aboard Pocket Kings, won the Limited Non-Pro Derby with a 220 to win $5,360 in prize money and the championship title.
“He has just been a joy to have,” said Wright of Pocket Kings. “I enjoy watching [my trainer] Adan [Banuelos] show him just as much as the joy I get out of showing him.”
Buitron, aboard I Bfly, captured the Intermediate Non-Pro Classic/Challenge crown.
I Bfly is a 6-year-old mare owned by Buitron. In the Intermediate Non-Pro Classic/Challenge first go, Buitron and I Bfly marked a 219 to tie for the top spot and qualify them for the second go, where they earned a composite score of 439 to finish first in the second-go standings.
This composite made them one of the 19 horse and rider teams to advance to the Intermediate Non-Pro finals. Buitron piloted I Bfly to a score of 222 in the finals to win $4,162.50 and the championship title.
“It has been a long road and I’m thankful she finally got to show everyone how great she really is,” Buitron said after her championship run.
The 2022 NCHA Great American Insurance Group Summer Cutting Spectacular was held at the historic Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth. To learn more the National Cutting Horse Association, including upcoming events, visit nchacutting.com.
