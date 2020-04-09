Weatherford Democrat brings in awards from NETPA

Despite the lack of a formal celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Weatherford Democrat was recently recognized for its work by the North and East Texas Press Association.
The NETPA’s 94th convention was scheduled for Thursday through Saturday but was canceled. Winners for the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest were announced Friday.
A convention to announce the winners was originally planned for this week but was canceled because of health concerns.
“I’m extremely proud of our team and their efforts each and every day,” Managing Editor Sally Sexton said. “Our staff is always working hard to serve our community, and it’s an honor for us to be recognized for it.”
The Democrat took home two awards for feature writing and news photography.
Two features highlighting the histories of Acme Brick (’Acme Brick plant stands strong 128 years later’) and Veal’s Station (’Veal’s Station: Parker County’s oldest town’), written by Autumn Owens, took the top prize in the feature writing category.
“Excellent writing on a very interesting topic,” the judges wrote. “Well done!”
Owens’ photograph from the August funeral of U.S. Air Force Col. Roy Knight took second place in the news photography category and “captured the somber mood,” according to the judges.
“Our newsroom works hard, and not to receive awards, but it is great that they are recognized for their work well done,” Publisher Lisa Chappell said. “We have a talented and hard-working editorial staff and I am quite proud of their dedicated service to this community. A special congratulations to Autumn for her two NETPA awards.”
With 200 overall points, the Weatherford Democrat also finished sixth in sweepstakes in the Small Daily Division.
“[This year] was a great success with over 450 entries,” NETPA Contest Chair Dan Moore said.
