The Weatherford Horseshoe Club launched its 2021 season last Saturday with its first club tournament, with 17 pitchers scattering the sand at Noon Lions Ringer Alley at Love Street Park.
Jan. 16 saw two brackets, A and B, clash for “supremacy of the shoe.”
Winners in the Class A bracket were Austin’s Joie Aguilar (first place), John Allison (second place) and Gaylon Schilling (third place.)
Class B winners were Richard Pope (first place), Tony Ritchey (second place) and Kenny Woods (third place.)
The tournament also featured three pitchers who had never pitched before.
The club is open to anyone interested, and will meet for league nights every Monday starting Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. under the lights. Horseshoes are available for anyone that doesn’t have their own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.